Whitley left Thursday's outing after 17 pitches due to an undisclosed injury, Len Hayward of The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports.

According to Hayward, Whitley appeared to point to his lower back during an early mound visit before being removed from the game. Hayward adds that Whitley had a lat strain earlier in the season, but it's unclear whether Thursday's issue is related in any way. Regardless, Whitley's status will be one to monitor closely in the coming days as he's the top prospect in a loaded Astros organization.

