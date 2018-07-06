Astros' Forrest Whitley: Leaves start with undisclosed issue
Whitley left Thursday's outing after 17 pitches due to an undisclosed injury, Len Hayward of The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports.
According to Hayward, Whitley appeared to point to his lower back during an early mound visit before being removed from the game. Hayward adds that Whitley had a lat strain earlier in the season, but it's unclear whether Thursday's issue is related in any way. Regardless, Whitley's status will be one to monitor closely in the coming days as he's the top prospect in a loaded Astros organization.
More News
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Will be at Futures Game•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: No runs allowed in 12 innings•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Makes 2018 debut•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: To make 2018 debut Friday•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Throws sim game•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Season debut likely to come in June•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.