Astros' Forrest Whitley: Makes Double-A debut
Whitley allowed two hits and hit a batter while striking out 11 over six innings for Double-A Corpus Christi on Thursday.
Whitley, Houston's first-round draft pick in 2016, is blowing through the system. The 19-year-old made his debut at Double-A after stops at Low-A Quad Cities and High-A Buies Creek. Whitley has showcased his power arm in 2017, striking out a ridiculous 128 batters over 83.2 innings (13.77 K/9).
