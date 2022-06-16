Whitley (elbow) struck out two over two innings and was charged with three earned runs on three hits and two walks in a rehab start Thursday with the Astros' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate.

Whitley's numbers are indicative of some rust, but that was to be expected after he hadn't made an appearance in affiliated ball since Sept. 2, 2019. Arm troubles prevented him from joining the Astros during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, and he missed the entire 2021 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery last March. Now 15 months removed from surgery, Whitley should gradually work deeper into his rehab starts and ideally show improved command before likely settling into the Triple-A Sugar Land rotation. The Astros will be careful to monitor Whitley's workload carefully this season coming off surgery, so if he gets a call to the big leagues in 2022, he may be tasked with a relief role.