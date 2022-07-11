Whitley exited Sunday's start at Triple-A Sugar Land due to right shoulder inflammation, Mark Berman of Fox 26 reports.
Whitley appeared to be favoring his throwing arm as he left the field Sunday, and he's apparently dealing with inflammation. It's not yet clear whether the issue will require a trip to the injured list.
More News
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Exits Triple-A start•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Activated from injured list•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Promoted for next rehab start•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Throws two innings•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Joins full-season affiliate•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Makes rehab start in FCL•