Whitley did not make the Opening Day roster.
General manager James Click said that Whitley is "maintaining a lot of the improvements I've seen from him," according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. There are undoubtedly some service-time considerations at play, but the Astros are also going to be careful not to throw their top prospect into the fire until they believe he is ready to have success. He should get fully stretched out at the alternate training site but is not a lock to debut in 2020.
