Whitley (shoulder) was transferred to Double-A Corpus Christi on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Whitley has been sidelined since late May with shoulder fatigue, but he's ready to move his rehab to the upper minors after striking out nine and allowing just one hit across five scoreless innings in his most recent outing with High-A Fayetteville on Tuesday. It remains to be seen how many appearances the young righty will make with the Hooks before rejoining Triple-A Round Rock.

More News
Our Latest Stories