Whitley fanned seven hitters and allowed two hits and one walk across four scoreless frames for Double-A Corpus Christi on Monday.

The Astros' top prospect has yet to allow a run while striking out 18 through 12 innings since reporting to the Texas League affiliate earlier this month after completing a 50-game suspension. Whitley's pedigree and stellar age-to-level production suggest he might already be a capable big-league starter, but the Astros' considerable rotation depth makes it most likely that he debuts with the big club out of the bullpen at some point in the second half. The delayed start to Whitley's season could actually enhance his opportunity to make an impact for the Astros, as his limited workload to date shouldn't subject him to the stricter innings caps 20-year-old pitchers would normally face down the stretch.