Whitley will make at least one more start at High-A Fayetteville before moving up to either Double-A Corpus Christi or Triple-A Round Rock, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Whitley, who was shut down in late May with shoulder fatigue, started for Fayetteville last week, throwing 61 pitches (37 strikes) and 3.1 innings. It looks like the Astros are building up his pitch count before he moves up to an advanced-level affiliate.