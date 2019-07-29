Astros' Forrest Whitley: Not moving up yet
Whitley will make at least one more start at High-A Fayetteville before moving up to either Double-A Corpus Christi or Triple-A Round Rock, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Whitley, who was shut down in late May with shoulder fatigue, started for Fayetteville last week, throwing 61 pitches (37 strikes) and 3.1 innings. It looks like the Astros are building up his pitch count before he moves up to an advanced-level affiliate.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...