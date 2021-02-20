Whitley (arm) has yet to arrive at spring training, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Whitley is currently in West Palm Beach, but he hasn't yet reported to camp for an unspecified reason. Manager Dusty Baker said that his late arrival isn't related to his arm issue that sidelined him for most of the 2020 season, but it's not yet clear when he'll join the team. If he's fully healthy, Whitley could make his major-league debut at some point in 2021.