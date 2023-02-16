Whitley said Thursday that he's over the right lat injury which prematurely ended his 2022 season, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Whitley had to be scratched from his final start for Triple-A Sugar Land after feeling something in the back of his lat during a bullpen session, but he said it's a non-issue now. The former top prospect has had a terrible time with injuries and throwing strikes the last few years, having posted a 7.09 ERA and 36:25 K:BB over 33 innings for Sugar Land last season. He's still just 25, though, and way too talented to give up on.