The Astros placed Whitley on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a left knee bone bruise, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Whitley suffered the injury during an early-March Grapefruit League outing. He has continued throwing, but there's no indication as to when he might be ready to begin a rehab assignment.
