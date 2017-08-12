Astros' Forrest Whitley: Promoted to Double-A
Whitley was promoted to Double-A Corpus Christi on Saturday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Whitley has been progressing quickly through the Astros' farm system this season, posting a 2.91 ERA with Low-A Quad Cities before being promoted to High-A Buies Creek, where he currently holds a 3.16 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 50:9 K:BB over seven games (six starts). The 19-year-old will look to continue his rapid ascension at the next tier, though likely remains a couple years away from the majors.
