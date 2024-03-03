Whitley (finger) is scheduled to play catch Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander has been shut down for the past week due to middle finger inflammation, but he's poised to start up his throwing program again Tuesday. Whitley will need to build his arm back up after the shutdown period and is likely at least a couple weeks away from game action.
More News
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Shut down for one week•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Injury not expected to be serious•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Scratched from bullpen session•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Healthy, will be used in relief•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: May serve as reliever once healthy•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: To miss up to four months•