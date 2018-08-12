Astros' Forrest Whitley: Return from DL tabbed for Tuesday
Whitley (oblique) is scheduled to start for Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
Whitley last pitched July 5, but exited that start early due to an oblique injury. Barring any extraneous circumstances, he'll make his return to game action Tuesday after a little over a month of missed action. In 21 innings for the Hooks this season, the top pitching prospect has a 4.29 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP and a 30:8 K:BB.
