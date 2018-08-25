Whitley failed to make his scheduled start Friday at Double-A Corpus Christi due to right lat discomfort, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

Whitley returned from the disabled list Aug. 15 after missing time with a mild oblique strain, so he's dealt with his share of injuries in 2018. It's uncertain if he'll require another trip to the disabled list, but he'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.