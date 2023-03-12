The Astros optioned Whitley to minor-league camp Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Whitley has made a pair of appearances in Grapefruit League games, throwing four innings and allowing two runs with a 3:1 K:BB ratio. Once ranked as the top pitching prospect in all of baseball, Whitley has struggled with injuries, command and also dealt with a PED suspension, but the 25-year-old has a good chance to make his MLB debut at some point this summer with Houston.
More News
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Over lat injury•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Dealing with shoulder discomfort•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Back in action at Triple-A•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Gets positive news on shoulder•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Managing right shoulder issue•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Exits Triple-A start•