The Astros optioned Whitley to minor-league camp Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Whitley has made a pair of appearances in Grapefruit League games, throwing four innings and allowing two runs with a 3:1 K:BB ratio. Once ranked as the top pitching prospect in all of baseball, Whitley has struggled with injuries, command and also dealt with a PED suspension, but the 25-year-old has a good chance to make his MLB debut at some point this summer with Houston.

