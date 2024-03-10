The Astros optioned Whitley (finger) to Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Whitley has been battling finger inflammation for the past couple weeks, and it appears to have cost him a chance at making Houston's Opening Day roster. The 26-year-old missed much of last season at Triple-A due to a lat strain and had a 5.70 ERA across 30 innings prior to the injury.