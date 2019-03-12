Whitley was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Whitley has allowed just two runs in eight innings of work this spring, recording an 11:2 K:BB, though he was never considered likely to break camp with the team. He has just 10 starts at the Double-A level under his belt, but his talent level is high enough that he's expected to debut at some point this season.

