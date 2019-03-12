Astros' Forrest Whitley: Sent to minor-league camp
Whitley was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Whitley has allowed just two runs in eight innings of work this spring, recording an 11:2 K:BB, though he was never considered likely to break camp with the team. He has just 10 starts at the Double-A level under his belt, but his talent level is high enough that he's expected to debut at some point this season.
More News
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Pleased with results Friday•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Fans three Monday•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Making spring debut•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Receives spring training invite•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Starts Friday for Corpus Christi•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Activated from minor-league disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Moose confirmed at 2B
Mike Moustakas has proven viable enough at second base for Craig Counsell to give him the nod,...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring update: Roster moves, inuries
Catch up on the latest spring news from the weekend, and see what it means as you get ready...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.