Whitley (lat) was placed on the minor-league disabled list Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Whitley was scratched from his scheduled start over the weekend due to the lat issue, and the Astros opted to send him to the disabled list after he showed little improvement. The move is retroactive to Aug. 25, so he'll be eligible to return Saturday if he proves ready. That said, the Astros figure to proceed cautiously with the top prospect seeing as he only recently returned from a month-long stay on the DL due to an oblique injury.