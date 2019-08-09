Whitley (shoulder) will make another start for Double-A Corpus Christi on Friday.

The right-hander fared well in his first rehab start for Corpus Christi on Aug. 4, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five over four innings against Midland. Whitley has been slowly working his way back from a bout of shoulder fatigue, which sidelined him initially in late May. It's not out of the question that we could still see Whitley with the big club in September, but he's not on the 40-man roster, and the Astros may very well decide they're set without Whitley this season.

