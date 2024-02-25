Manager Joe Espada said Sunday that Whitley (finger) has reduced inflammation but won't throw for the next week, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander was scratched from his bullpen session Saturday due to the right middle finger injury, and he'll be shut down for a week as a result. Whitley will need to ramp things back up after the shutdown period, so he likely won't be game ready until at least mid-March.