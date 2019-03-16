Whitley walked two and struck out four over four hitless innings Friday against the Cardinals.

Whitley was sent to minor-league camp earlier this week but did not let that disappointment impact Friday's start. With just 10 starts at the Double-A level, Whitley will head back to the minors this season to build up innings.

