Whitley (shoulder) will make a rehab start for High-A Fayetteville on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Whitley was shut down with shoulder fatigue in late May after opening the season with a 12.21 ERA in 24.1 innings for Triple-A Round Rock. He hasn't been any better thus far on his rehab assignment, allowing five runs (four earned) while walking nine batters in 4.1 innings at the rookie-ball level, but he'll move up to a full-season affiliate Wednesday despite his continued struggles.

