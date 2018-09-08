Whitley allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out six over 2.2 innings for Double-A Corpus Christi on Friday.

Whitley returned the mound Friday after a second stint on the disabled list, this one because of right lat discomfort. Corpus Christi and San Antonio were tied, 8-8, in the 11th inning when the game was suspended due to weather and will resume Saturday. The right-handed Whitley appears to have been on a pitch count, getting pulled after just 48 pitches and having retired the final seven batters faced, six via the strikeout. If the Hooks, who are up 2-0 in the semi-final series, advance to the finals, Whitley can get at least one more start before his offseason activity.