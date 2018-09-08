Astros' Forrest Whitley: Starts Friday for Corpus Christi
Whitley allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out six over 2.2 innings for Double-A Corpus Christi on Friday.
Whitley returned the mound Friday after a second stint on the disabled list, this one because of right lat discomfort. Corpus Christi and San Antonio were tied, 8-8, in the 11th inning when the game was suspended due to weather and will resume Saturday. The right-handed Whitley appears to have been on a pitch count, getting pulled after just 48 pitches and having retired the final seven batters faced, six via the strikeout. If the Hooks, who are up 2-0 in the semi-final series, advance to the finals, Whitley can get at least one more start before his offseason activity.
More News
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Activated from minor-league disabled list•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Heading to AFL•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Sent to minor-league DL•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Lat issue unlikely to be long-term issue•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Scratched from minor-league start•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Throws two innings Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...