Astros' Forrest Whitley: Struggles in rehab outing
Whitley (shoulder) gave up two runs (one earned) on one hit and six walks while striking out five in 2.2 innings during Friday's rehab appearance in the Gulf Coast League.
This is shaping up to be another semi-lost season for Whitley, who has missed significant time with shoulder fatigue and has pitched poorly when he's been healthy. His stock is clearly down, but he is still just 21 years old and his ceiling has not changed. The extremely hitter-friendly environment of the Pacific Coast League has not helped matters. He is a strong candidate to be assigned to the Arizona Fall League to make up for lost time if healthy.
