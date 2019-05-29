Astros' Forrest Whitley: Suffering from shoulder fatigue
Whitley was placed on the seven-day injured list with shoulder fatigue Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Astros will hope that Whitley's shoulder fatigue is the primary explanation for his awful start to the season for Triple-A Round Rock. He's struggled to a 12.21 ERA in 24.1 innings and seen his strikeout rate (which typically sits above 30 percent) fall to 24.4 percent while his walk rate spiked to 12.6 percent. He'll head to the Astros' spring training facility to rehab and sort himself out, so it sounds as though he could be taken out of the firing line for quite some time. Any plans of him making his big-league debut any time soon appear to have been put on hold, but he's close enough to the majors and talented enough that a late-season debut remains possible if he can return to being healthy and effective.
More News
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Getting knocked around at Triple-A•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Hit hard in second Triple-A start•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Opens at Triple-A•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Spins four scoreless innings•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Pleased with results Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...