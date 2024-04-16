The Astros will recall Whitley from Triple-A Sugar Land prior to Tuesday's game versus Atlanta, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Whitley was once one of the top pitching prospects in baseball before his career got sidetracked by numerous injuries and also control problems. He got a late start to the season at Sugar Land because of a finger injury but returned to make three appearances, allowing four runs with a 4:2 K:BB over three innings. Whitley will work as a reliever for a bullpen that's in need of a fresh arm.