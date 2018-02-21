Astros' Forrest Whitley: Suspended 50 games
Whitley has been suspended 50 games without pay for violating the minor-league drug program, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.
This is the standard penalty for minor leaguers who test positive for drugs of abuse. Whitley is the game's top pitching prospect, and was poised to reach the majors at some point this season, so this puts a bit of a damper on his prospects for 2018. He was likely in line to throw 130-to-140 innings this season after throwing 92.1 innings in 2017, and he may struggle to reach that mark now. However, he could still join the big-league rotation at some point this summer, as it seems unlikely he'll meet much resistance in the upper levels of the minors. This will have little impact on Whitley's long-term prospects. Recall that Cardinals right-hander Alex Reyes, one of the other top pitching prospects in the game, received the same suspension in 2015, and it's no longer part of the conversation with him. Whitley will be able to pitch in spring training and could return to game action at Double-A or Triple-A in late May.
More News
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Could reach majors in 2018•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Expectations high entering 2018•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Makes Double-A debut•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Promoted to Double-A•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Thriving after promotion to High-A•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Dominating at Low-A•
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...