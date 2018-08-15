Astros' Forrest Whitley: Throws two innings Tuesday
Whitley (oblique) was activated from the 7-day DL and tossed two scoreless innings for Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday.
As expected, Whitley started Tuesday's contest in his return from a mild oblique strain that he suffered in early July. He will continue to build his arm back up to speed across his next couple starts, so expect the Hooks to keep him on a strict pitch count.
More News
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Return from DL tabbed for Tuesday•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Close to return, no date set•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: On DL with mild oblique strain•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Dealing with oblique issue•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Leaves start with undisclosed issue•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Will be at Futures Game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...