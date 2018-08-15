Whitley (oblique) was activated from the 7-day DL and tossed two scoreless innings for Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday.

As expected, Whitley started Tuesday's contest in his return from a mild oblique strain that he suffered in early July. He will continue to build his arm back up to speed across his next couple starts, so expect the Hooks to keep him on a strict pitch count.

