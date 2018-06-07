Astros' Forrest Whitley: To make 2018 debut Friday
Whitley is listed as Double-A Corpus Christi's probable starter for Friday's game against Double-A Frisco.
He served his 50-game suspension and took an extra week to get ready after missing a short amount of time with a minor lat injury, but he's apparently ready to make his 2018 debut. Whitley is the best pitching prospect in baseball, so this start comes with a lot of hype, relative to most Double-A games. His suspension delayed the start to his season by a couple months, but that inactivity will allow him to pitch without serious restrictions for the remainder of the season. If he pitches up to his standards, he'll be ready for the majors sometime this summer.
More News
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Throws sim game•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Season debut likely to come in June•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Working out in Florida•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Suspended 50 games•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Could reach majors in 2018•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Expectations high entering 2018•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...