Whitley is listed as Double-A Corpus Christi's probable starter for Friday's game against Double-A Frisco.

He served his 50-game suspension and took an extra week to get ready after missing a short amount of time with a minor lat injury, but he's apparently ready to make his 2018 debut. Whitley is the best pitching prospect in baseball, so this start comes with a lot of hype, relative to most Double-A games. His suspension delayed the start to his season by a couple months, but that inactivity will allow him to pitch without serious restrictions for the remainder of the season. If he pitches up to his standards, he'll be ready for the majors sometime this summer.

