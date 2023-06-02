Whitley (lat) is expected to miss 3-4 months, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Whitley was placed on the injured list last week at Triple-A Sugar Land after suffering a right lat strain, and now the Astros have provided an estimated recovery timeline for the oft-injured 25-year-old former top prospect. It's possible Whitley won't pitch again this season if his recovery extends into September.
