Whitley will represent the Astros at the Futures Game on July 15, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Whitley, who will start Thursday for Double-A Corpus Christi, had a delayed start to the season after serving a 50-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's drug prevention and treatment program. Since his return to the Hooks, Whitley's had three consecutive scoreless starts before getting tagged for 10 earned runs in his last two outings. He has yet to pitch more than 4.1 innings any of his five starts.