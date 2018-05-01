Whitley (suspension) is throwing at the Astros' facility in Florida, preparing for an expected placement at Double-A Corpus Christi, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said the organization is "taking it slow" with Whitley, Houston's top prospect per many outlets, including RotoWire. By taking it slowly with the right-hander, the Astros are conserving his innings for when he eventually joins a minor-league affiliate.