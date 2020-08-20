Whitley (arm) has yet to resume throwing at the Astros' alternate training site, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
He is still working out, but there has been no word on his diagnosis after visiting a doctor earlier this month after he reported some arm discomfort. Even if he eventually gets back to 100 percent without needing surgery, he has likely missed his window to contribute at the big-league level in 2020.
