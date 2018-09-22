Valdez will be available to pitch out of the bullpen during this weekend's series against the Angels, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch wants Valdez for certain matchups -- most likely lefty-on-lefty situations -- against the Angels' lineup, which featured four left-handed hitters Friday. Valdez's availability out of the bullpen does not impact his role in the rotation; he's still scheduled to start Wednesday afternoon against the Blue Jays.