Astros' Framber Valdez: Battles command in no-decision
Valdez allowed three runs on two hits and six walks while striking out six over four innings in a no-decision against the Mariners on Friday.
Valdez put the Astros into an early hole by walking four and allowing two runs in the first inning, but his teammates bailed him out immediately with three first-inning runs of their own. Command issues have bedeviled the 25-year-old since he rejoined the rotation. In his last three starts. Valdez has walked 14 in 15.2 innings. He is projected to make his next start Wednesday at home against Oakland.
More News
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Struggles against Blue Jays•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Gets another start•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Strikes out eight in win•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Called up ahead of start•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Tabbed to start Sunday•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Candidate for spot start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...