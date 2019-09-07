Valdez allowed three runs on two hits and six walks while striking out six over four innings in a no-decision against the Mariners on Friday.

Valdez put the Astros into an early hole by walking four and allowing two runs in the first inning, but his teammates bailed him out immediately with three first-inning runs of their own. Command issues have bedeviled the 25-year-old since he rejoined the rotation. In his last three starts. Valdez has walked 14 in 15.2 innings. He is projected to make his next start Wednesday at home against Oakland.