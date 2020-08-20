Valdez (2-2) was charged with three runs (one earned) on seven hits over 7.2 innings in a win over the Rockies on Wednesday. He struck out five and issued one walk.

This start in Colorado was Valdez's toughest test yet this season and he passed with flying colors. In fact, he became just the sixth Astros pitcher ever to throw at least seven innings at Coors Field and allow one earned run or fewer, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. The 26-year-old lefty is displaying much better control and command than he did a year ago and looks to have real breakout potential. Valdez draws the Angels and A's at home next week.