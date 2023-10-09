Valdez allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks across 4.1 innings, taking the loss in Sunday's 6-2 defeat against the Twins in Game 2 of the ALDS. He struck out five.

Valdez is a typically reliable member of the Astros rotation, although he is no stranger to the occasional volatile outing. Sunday's start marked the sixth time in 32 starts this season that the southpaw has given up five or more earned runs. Valdez gave up three of his runs to Carlos Correa, who knocked in runners in both the first and fifth innings to stick Valdez with the loss. The sixth-year pitcher has fared better overall in the postseason for his career, pitching to a 3.82 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 73 innings with 80 strikeouts.