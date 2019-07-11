Valdez was called up to start Thursday's game against the Rangers, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Valdez had a respectable but unremarkable 4.57 ERA in 45.1 innings in the first half, starting four games and appearing in a further 14 in relief. He appears to be the Astros' fifth starter for now, though a trade acquisition by the end of the month remains possible.

