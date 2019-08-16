Valdez could be recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to start Saturday's game against the Athletics, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Valdez is in the mix for a spot start over the weekend, though the team has yet to officially announce who will take the mound Saturday. The southpaw's last major-league outing came in mid-July, surrendering seven runs (four runs) on six hits and four walks while fanning four over four innings against the Angels.