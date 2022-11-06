Valdez pitched six innings and earned the win during Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out nine.

The only blemish on the night for Valdez came on a solo homer from Kyle Schwarber in the top of the sixth inning. The southpaw's sinker was electric in Game 6 -- of the nine outs from balls in play, the sinker forced six ground outs. The other nine outs came from strikeouts, the third consecutive game for Valdez with nine Ks. The 28-year-old finished the postseason 3-0 with a stellar 1.44 ERA and 33 strikeouts across 25 innings. Valdez was arguably the best pitcher on the Houston staff and a major contributor to their postseason success.