Valdez (1-2) allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two in 6.1 innings to take the loss in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Valdez has now posted three quality starts in his first five outings this season, but the Astros were unable to generate much offensive production in Sunday's 3-2 loss. The southpaw completed five scoreless frames to begin the game but gave up three runs in the sixth and seventh prior to his removal. However, Valdez threw 101 pitches in the defeat and now has a 3.42 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 26.1 innings this year. He tentatively lines up to start Saturday's game against the Tigers at home.