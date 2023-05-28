Valdez (5-4) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over six innings in a 6-3 victory over the A's. He struck out five.

The southpaw won his third straight decision while producing his ninth quality start in 11 trips to the mound this season -- not a surprising performance after he led the majors with 26 quality starts in 2022. Valdez was impressive in May, posting a 2.18 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 40:7 K:BB through 33 innings, and he'll look to stay sharp in his next outing, likely to come at home next week against the Angels.