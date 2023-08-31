Valdez (10-9) picked up the win in Wednesday's 7-4 victory over the Red Sox, giving up four runs (two earned) on five hits over six innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The southpaw blanked Boston for five frames before fading in the sixth, but a Jeremy Pena error helped reduce the damage to his ERA and Houston had already piled up a seven-run lead. It's Valdez's first win since his no-hitter Aug. 1 against the Guardians, with the two outings bookending a month in which he posted a 3.67 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 30:11 K:BB through 41.2 innings. Valdez will look to take some momentum into his next start, which is likely to come early next week on the road against the Rangers.