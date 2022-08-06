Valdez (10-4) picked up the win in Friday's 9-3 victory over the Guardians, giving up three runs on seven hits and three walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out three.

It wasn't a dominant effort by the southpaw, but Valdez still delivered a quality start in an incredible 18th straight trip to the mound -- putting him two QS shy of Mike Scott's franchise record of 20 straight, set in 1986. Valdez will take a 2.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 120:48 K:BB through 135 innings into his next outing.