Valdez (9-7) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one walk across nine no-hit innings against Cleveland. He struck out seven.

Valdez held the Guardians hitless over nine innings for MLB's third no-hitter of 2023. The lefty came up just one walk shy of a perfect game, letting Oscar Gonzalez reach safely in the fifth inning. The outing got Valdez back on track after he surrendered 15 total runs across his last three outings (15 innings). Through 21 appearances (135 innings), Valdez owns a 3.07 ERA and a 141:33 K:BB and will look to keep the ball rolling in his next start, which is expected to come against the Orioles in Baltimore.