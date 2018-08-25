Valdez is slated to start Sunday's game against the Angels, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

Valdez notched a victory in his big-league debut Tuesday against the Mariners, as he tossed 4.1 innings and gave up one unearned run while fanning four. He'll likely remain in the major leagues until Lance McCullers (forearm) manages to return to health.

