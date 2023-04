Valdez (2-2) earned the win Saturday, allowing three runs on eight hits without walking a batter over seven innings against the Braves. He struck out nine.

Valdez pitched around loud contact Saturday. Atlanta hitters had an exit velocity of 95 mph or more on 14 of Valdez's pitches. But seven of those resulted in outs. A year after leading MLB in quality starts, the lefty has posted four straight quality starts. Valdez has a 2.25 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 32 innings.