Valdez will experiment with calling some of his own pitches during spring training, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Valdez will wear a PitchCom device that will allow him to send signals to the catcher beginning with his Grapefruit League debut Friday. Assuming the experiment goes well, he's expected to continue the practice into the regular season, though it's unclear if any other Astros starter will follow suit. Valdez appears to be making the shift as a result of the departure of Martin Maldonado, who caught every inning that he threw in 2023 and all but three frames in the last two seasons.