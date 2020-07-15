Valdez is in position to be part of the rotation when the season begins, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Valdez moves up the depth chart and in position for a rotation slot after a few recent developments. The Astros placed presumptive No. 4 starter Jose Urquidy on the 10-day injured list for undisclosed reasons. Additionally, presumptive No. 5 starter Josh James arrived late to camp because he was home for the birth of his daughter. James is expected to be in the rotation when the season starts, per Houston pitching coach Brent Strom, but there is uncertainty at the back end. With Austin Pruitt (elbow) popping up with an injury Tuesday, Valdez is the most likely candidate to start games if a replacement is needed. "His stuff is electric, his bullpens have been great," said Strom. Valdez appeared in 26 games (eight starts) for the Astros in 2019 and posted a 5.86 ERA. Control has been the left-hander's bane: he walked 44 over 70.2 innings in 2019 and 24 over 37 innings the previous year.